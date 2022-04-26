Yvonne M. Reynolds was born December 28, 1948 in Berlin, Wisconsin to Myron Joseph and Eva Ruth (Taylor) Martin. She passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home in Walworth.
Yvonne worked at Iseli in Walworth for 32 years before retiring from there. She loved baking and cooking, spending time with family, as well as road trips with Radar. She is now free of pain and reunited with her son Russell.
Yvonne is survived by her husband Jeff "Radar" Reynolds, whom she first married in 1985 in Fontana, Wisconsin; her children Ray (Jeni) Daehn, Randy (Carolle) Daehn, and Rachael Schlieger; grandchildren Alex (Tony) Short, Evan (Kerry) Daehn, Joey Schlieger, Jamison Schlieger, Madeline Daehn, Leah Daehn, and Riley Daehn; great grandson Wylder James Daehn; and brother Mahlon "Whitey" (Patricia) Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Russell; and sisters Fern (Alex) Cruz and Darlene Martin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Greenie's Clubhouse in Delavan from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
