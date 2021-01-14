July 27, 1951 - December 31, 2020
Janesville, WI - Yvonne M. Eithun, age 69, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31st, at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home in Janesville, WI. Yvonne was born on July 27, 1951 to Robert L. and Marion (Buchanan) Defever in Saginaw, Michigan.
Yvonne was a health care aide. But her most important job was when she was a stay-at-home mom raising her children. She enjoyed going camping and being with her family.
Yvonne is survived by her 3 sons: Kenneth Paulson (Ashley), Ray F. Hoover II (Sarah Malmquist) and Joshua C. Hoover. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Defever and Daniel Defever; as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Yvonne will also be missed by the daughter she never had and best friend, Michelle Kopec.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Yvonne's Life will be held a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.