Janesville, WI - Yvonne "Bonnie" M. (Collins) Rozowski, age 87, of Janesville, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI. Bonnie, as most people knew her, was born on August 13, 1935 in Plainfield, WI; the daughter of Eldon and Marion (Woodward) Collins. She grew up in Ladysmith, WI where she was voted the Ladysmith Mardi Gras Queen in 1952. She received her teaching degree from UW Superior and went on to educate young minds before and after raising her family. She lived most of her adult life in the Milwaukee area before moving to Janesville to be near her daughter.
Bonnie is survived by her children: Linda (Greg) Zainer, Julie Wiesen and Peter (Deirdre) Rozowski; grandchildren: Kristopher (Kristen) Zainer, Megan (David) Sved and Alex Zainer, Andrea (Geoff) Linn and Katie Wiesen, and Jackson, Amelie and Margot Rozowski; she is also survived by her two great grandchildren, Lizzie and Teddy Linn. Bonnie is further survived by her brothers, Jim (Joanne) Collins and Ted (Eileen) Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Peter Rozowski.
Following with Bonnie's wishes, there will not be a service. Internment will be held at the Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI on a later date. Bonnie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospital, Dr. Dahbur, Dr. Schulman and the staff at Agrace Hospice who provided wonderful care during this difficult time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
