August 13, 1935 - April 22, 2023

Janesville, WI - Yvonne "Bonnie" M. (Collins) Rozowski, age 87, of Janesville, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI. Bonnie, as most people knew her, was born on August 13, 1935 in Plainfield, WI; the daughter of Eldon and Marion (Woodward) Collins. She grew up in Ladysmith, WI where she was voted the Ladysmith Mardi Gras Queen in 1952. She received her teaching degree from UW Superior and went on to educate young minds before and after raising her family. She lived most of her adult life in the Milwaukee area before moving to Janesville to be near her daughter.

