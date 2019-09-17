April 9, 1925 - September 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Yvonne L. Ausen, age 94, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Milton Senior Living. Yvonne was born in Fort Dodge, IA on April 8, 1925, the daughter of Percy and Elsie Armstrong. She married Robert D. Ausen on February 14, 1957. They moved to Janesville in 1970, and took over as the owners and operators of Dalmaray Concrete Products. Both Robert and Yvonne continued to be involved in the business until their deaths, with their son Robert J. Ausen and his family. Following Robert's death on January 15, 2018, Yvonne continued to be an officer in the business until her death. Yvonne was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved to play bridge, and enjoyed quilting. Yvonne was also an avid reader.

Yvonne Ausen is survived by her son, Robert J. (Pamela) Ausen of Janesville; daughter, Nancy Springer of Ohio; grandchildren: Aaron (Ashley) Ausen of Janesville, Craig Ausen of Waukesha, Kyle (Ella Miller) Ausen of Janesville, Ryan (Liesel) Delamater and Lily Merchant both of Indiana, Arick (Heather) Martin, Amy, Ashley, Anita, Andrea and Alisha Springer of Ohio; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Merchant; and a sister, Dorothy Dodgen.

Private family funeral services will precede a visitation that will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Private entombment will be on Friday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Milton Senior Living, for the loving care Yvonne received. Many thanks to Agrace Hospice, for the outstanding care they gave both Bob and Yvonne on their final journey on this earth.