Yvonne Carolyn Massen

April 25, 1938 - September 1, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Yvonne Carolyn (Carlson) Massen, age 81, of Brodhead, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. Yvonne was born in Hawley, MN on her family farm on April 25, 1938. Following high school, she completed training as an X-ray technician. In 1959, she met Reverend Ronald Massen, and they were married July 10, 1960. They served three congregations together. They moved to Brodhead, WI in 1970, and served Bethlehem Lutheran Church for 28 years. Yvonne had a passion for cooking, entertaining and playing cards. She was creative, excelling at sewing and many other crafts. She worked for the Brodhead School District for over 20 years. She served with the Optimist Club since the group began. She also enjoyed reading, and created a cookbook, with the proceeds benefiting the library. Yvonne's other passion was her family. Ron and Yvonne were married 59 years. They had three children: Julie (Eric) Neeley of Brodhead, Janet (James) Mortinsen of Centennial, CO, and James Massen of Footville, WI. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Philip (Heidi) Phistry, Andrew Phistry, Matthew, Peter, and Abby Mortinsen and Lauren and Tori Massen. Her great-grandchildren include Angelique, Eleanor and Cecelia Crider.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Massen; her sister, Beverly (Dan) Mjolsness; her children; her grandchildren; and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Courtney (Toots) Carlson; and sister, Doris (Tom) Barankiewicz.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead, WI, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Peder Johanson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to Lutherdale Bible camp. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.