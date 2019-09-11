December 30, 1954 - September 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Yvonne C. Cross, age 64, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at home with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Janesville on December 30, 1954, the daughter of Walter and Carol (Goldbeck) Stricker. Yvonne was a 1973 graduate of Parker High School, and went on to marry her loving husband, Willis Cross, on September 30, 2005 in Edgerton. Yvonne was such a remarkable woman that her passing leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories for all.

Yvonne is survived by her husband, Willis Cross; children: Scott (Tammy) Barlass, Curt (Sara) Barlass and Nicole Frey; stepson, Brian (Debra) Cross; grandchildren, Aaron (fiancee, Cameo), Breanna, Brittney, Brett, Cory, London, Marcus, Alyssa (Tyler), Calvin, Connor, Zoe and Ava; very special life-long friends, Erin Carlson and Vonnie Jacobson; God-daughters, Ashley and Racheal Jacobson; and extended family members and friends. Yvonne was impatiently awaiting the arrival of her first great-granddaughter in November, Ava Marie Morrison. She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents; grandparents; and all of her aunts and uncles: The Strickers and the Goldbecks; and grandson, Seth Barlass.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and obituary, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the exceptional care they provided for Yvonne and her family.

In our hearts she will remain forever.