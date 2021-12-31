Yasuko (Omasa) Andrews

Janesville, WI - Yasuko Andrews (Omasa) of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at the Bedrock Healthcare Center in Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, December 27, 2021.
Yasuko was born on November 28, 1933 in Matsuyama, Japan to the late Kihachi (Fukagawa) and Shizue Omasa. She met her husband, Robert Andrews, a former serviceman of the U.S. Navy, in Iwakuni, Japan. They were married on April 10, 1955.
Yasuko and her husband returned to the United States in 1957 where they resided in Janesville for the duration of her life. She worked for 28 years on the assembly line for Hufcor before retiring. Yasuko had been a long time member of Cargill United Methodist Church. She loved to sew, knit, cook and eat Japanese foods, go on trips to up north Wisconsin and visit with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Yasuko is survived by her husband, Robert; her three sons, James (Claudia), David (Pam LaBelle) and Norman (Rick Drake); her grandchildren, Nathaniel (Amanda) and Brandon; her great grandchildren, Justin, Courtney, Damien, Nateleigh, and Harper and her great grandchild, Madeline; her two sisters, Kiyoko (Omasa) Nakata and Toyoko Omasa; and her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews both here in Wisconsin and in Japan. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Kikuo Omasa, and grandchild, Tiffany Andrews.
Yasuko's family would like to thank the staffs of Bedrock Healthcare Center, Agrace Hospice and SSM St Mary's hospital for their support throughout her final months.
A Funeral Service for Yasuko will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1:30 PM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Pastor Seongmin Kim officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12:00 PM to time of service. Burial will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Please visit http://www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
