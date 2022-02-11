Woodrow E. "Woody" Thompson

Janesville, WI - Woodrow "Woody" E. Thompson, 85, of Janesville WI passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Woody was born in 1936 in Richmond, CA to Woodrow W. and Eva Thompson. A few months after he was born, his parents moved back to Vincennes, IN. After he graduated from high school, he joined the Army for 3 years. He was sent to Korea and Okinawa. Upon returning, he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He then was assigned to travel by convoy to Camp Fort McCoy in Sparta, WI where he trained the National Guard troops. While on convoy, his unit went through Rockford, IL where he met Rita Weeks. Woody returned to Missouri after completing his assignment in Sparta. After being discharged from the service, Woody moved to Wisconsin to be with the love of his life, Rita. Woody and Rita were married in 1959; and they were blessed with three children: Michael, Mark, and Christine. He held several jobs before starting his last job at General Motors in Janesville, WI. He worked on the line for 5 years and then went into management for 30 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, Woody & Rita traveled to Europe and Scandinavia. They spent nearly 20 winters in Mexico. Mainly Ajijic. Woody was a fan of all sports but most of all he loved fishing with his wife, spending time with his children and grandchildren (attending their sporting events), and holiday dinners with family.
He is survived by his wife Rita of 62 years; his two sons, Michael (Denise) of Janesville, WI, Mark (Erica) of Brookfield, WI; and daughter Christine of Waukesha, WI. His four grandchildren: Jordan (Sydney), Evan, Jessica, and Ethan; three sisters: Beverly (Bill) Cochran of Vincennes, IN, Linda (Earl) Theriac of Decker, IN, and Patty Burkett of Clinton, KY; as well as many nieces and nephews. Woody was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson Thompson and Eva Thompson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal and Military Honors will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Woodrow Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.