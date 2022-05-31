Janesville, WI - Winston Hughart, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Evansville Manor. He was born on June 3, 1931 in Richland Center; the son of J. Stanley and Vera (Richardson) Hughart. He attended high school in Streator, IL and served in the United States Navy. Winston was proud to be a Seabee and served 4 years overseas during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Janesville VFW. On July 1, 1989, Winston married the love of his life, Irene "Reneé" Barr at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Janesville. They spent 33 wonderful years together. Winston, Reneé, and the kids loved to travel together and especially enjoyed going on cruises. He was very fond of his pets and had a special place in his heart for his cat Simba. Winston enjoyed being outdoors and enjoyed nature photography.
Winston is survived by his wife, Reneé; 3 children: David (Lori) Hughart, Denise Hughart-Hruby, and Darrell (Connie) Hughart; 4 stepchildren: William Caffee, Donna (Lawrence) Bulington, Scott (Patricia) Dieterich, and Joan (Kenneth) Hunsperger; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and brother, Lyle Hughart. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vern Hughart; and sister, Iola Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held a later date. Memorials are preferred in Winston's name to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt for thank you to Winston's caretakers at Evansville Manor and Agrace Hospice for their care of Winston in his final days.
