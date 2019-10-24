Winonna "Winnie" Reed

March 15, 1935 - October 20, 2019

Milton/Ft. Atkinson, WI -- Winonna A. "Winnie" Reed, age 84, formerly of Janesville, and Milton, passed away Sunday morning, October 20, 2019 at Wellington Meadows in Ft. Atkinson, WI. She was born March 15, 1935 in Shannon, IL, the daughter of the late Norval and Bessie (Kloepping) Goodrich. She was a graduate of Elizabeth High School, Elizabeth, IL. She was married to David E. Reed, and together they raised 4 children. She worked for the Parker Pen Co., for over 36 years until her retirement. Winnie loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whether it was babysitting or baking and decorating cookies. She loved to crochet, making afghans for those she loved.

She is survived by her four children: Steven (Karen) Reed, of Milton, Michael (Diana) Reed, of Naples, FL, Debra (Jeffrey) Horn, of Appleton, WI, and Jeffrey (Gloria) Reed, of Janesville; her grandchildren: Kyle (Jessica) Reed, of Milton, Chris (Jenny) Reed, of Franklin, WI, Jenny (Scott) Martin, of Las Vegas, NV, Tara (Juston) Ticknor, Christa Reed, both of Naples, FL, Jacinda (D.J.) Freitag, of Manitowoc, WI, Jon Horn, of Menasha, WI, Trista (Andy Klund) Reed, of Janesville, Nick Reed, of Janesville, and Clarissa (Devon) Russ, of Madison; her 15 great-grandchildren; her one great-great-granddaughter; her three sisters: Joyce (Bill) Clarkson, of Thomson, IL, Marlo Goodrich, of Savanna, IL, and Doris Goodrich, of Freeport, IL; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the FUNERAL HOME.

Winonna's family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Eric Lyerla and his staff, Care Wisconsin, the great staff of Wellington Meadows, and the team from Rainbow Hospice for their care, compassion, friendship, and support to Winonna and her family through this journey!