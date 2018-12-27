Wilma Van Dyken

April 26, 1928 - December 23, 2018

Delavan, WI -- Wilma Van Dyken, age 90, of Delavan, passed away into the arms of Jesus, on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Franksville, WI on April 26, 1928 to John and Hildegarde (Zomer) Reyenga. Wilma was united in marriage to Henry Van Dyken on February 24, 1950. Wilma was a homemaker and farm wife, who always welcomed people into her home. She was known for her gardening and canning, particularly dill pickles and dilly beans. Parties on the big farm with food, family and music were her hallmark.

Wilma is survived by her children: Gloria Van Dyken, Pat (Mike) Haines, Peter Van Dyken, Darlene Polyock, Grace (Richard) Hirte, Jim Van Dyken, and Henry (Sally) Van Dyken; grandchildren: Joshua, Nathan (Elise) , Matthew Van Dyken, Dan (Claire) and Mark Haines, Lindsey (Tim) Gustafson, Kelly (Tim) Swets, and Brett (Amy) Polyock, Benjamin, Jonathan (Mari-Scarlett), Joseph, and Katie (Sean Mattson) Hirte, Tyler, Nicole, and Jessica Van Dyken; her sister, Arlene Torrenga; brother, Henry Reyenga; sister-in-law, Dorothy Reyenga; cousin, Louis (Tina) Zomer; 11 great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces; nephews; family and friends. Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her parents; a sister, Dorothy; a brother, Jim; a half-brother, Dick Reyenga; grandson, Samual, and great-granddaughters, Sophia and Anna.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan, with Rev. Tim Kooiman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan and an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

