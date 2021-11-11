Janesville, WI - Wilma Charlene Brandsey, 83, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at her home after bravely fighting pulmonary illness for many years. Charlene was born on August 8, 1938 in Amarillo, TX to the late William Francis and Wilma Winifred (Woosley) Berner. She married Edward Brandsey on February 4, 1961 in Chicago, IL. She worked for many years as a pediatric nurse at Riverview Clinic in Milton. Charlene was a longtime member of the Edgerton United Methodist Church, member of the Blue Notes, and delivered "Meals on Wheels". She was an avid bowler, enjoyed watching birds and gardening, and especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her laugh and never faltering smile-even when times got tough, still she persisted.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Edward Brandsey; children: Michelle (Greg) Counter, Kathryn Ann Brandsey; grandchildren: Dylan and Benjamin Counter; siblings: David (Sandy) Berner, Vicki (Santos) Gilarranz; two very spoiled cats, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Edgerton United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the start of the services. The Church does require masks. The family asks that donations to Kandu Industries in Janesville be considered in lieu of flowers. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family.
