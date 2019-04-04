September 6, 1934 - March 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Wilma "Billie" Katherine Bumbard, age 84, of Janesville, passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Kentucky on September 6, 1934, the daughter of Michael Lyle Boese and Adele "Dala" Schliesl Boese. Even though she was born in Kentucky, Billie grew up near Fort Atkinson, WI where she graduated from high school. As a teenager, Billie showed pure bred guernsey cattle at both local fairs, as well as at the state fair. After high school she attended UW - Whitewater where she obtained her teaching license. She taught at the following schools near Fort Atkinson: Norman Horton School, a one room school where she taught first thru eighth grade; she then moved to a country two room school, Koshkonong School, teaching grades first thru third. After moving to Janesville, she taught at the Afton Elementary School, and later Lincoln Elementary School in Janesville. Billie married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Leonard Bumbard, on June 12, 1954. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and many relatives. She and Bruce were snow birds, who enjoyed residing in Arizona during the winter months. Billie enjoyed traveling, playing cards and gardening.

Billie is survived by her husband, Bruce; her two daughters, Cindy (Stan) Eddy of Oregon, WI, and Vicky (Tom) Hirsch of Janesville; four grandchildren: Scott Eddy, Cassie (Ben) Egge, Ross (Kali) Eddy, Peter Hirsch; two great-grandchildren, Graeme Eddy and Bowen Egge; her sisters: Barbara Huber (John), Arvilla "Skeeter" (Stan) Johnson, and Sally Smith; and sister-in-law, Helen Roser. Her parents preceded her in death.

Funeral services are at 12 Noon Monday, April 8, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Chaplain Robert Groth will officiate. Private entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will precede the funeral services from 10:30 a.m. to Noon Monday, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SSM Health at Home Hospice.

