August 23, 1949 - September 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Willis B. Cross, age 73, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home. Willis was born in Racine, WI on August 23, 1949 to Charles and Thelma (Sally Green) Cross. He graduated in 1968 from Milton Union High School and enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged. Willis married Eileen Hines in 1970 and they had one son, Brian Cross. In 1997 Willis was married to Evelyn (Tubbs) Cross. He later married Yvonne (Frey) Cross in 2005. Willis owned and operated the Green Lantern Tavern in Milton until 1983. He worked for Interstate Brands as a truck driver and proud member of the Teamsters until his retirement. Willis enjoyed sharing his homemade holiday treats, cooking meals fresh from his garden, taking road trips near and far, and spending time with his family, friends, and buddy, Jack.

To plant a tree in memory of Willis Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.