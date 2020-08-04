William "Wild Bill" Pulcine

May 13, 1930 - July 31, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- William "Wild Bill" R. Pulcine, age 90, of Edgerton, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at home. He was born in Altoona, PA on May 13, 1930, the son of Giovanni "John" and Mildred (Kelly) Pulcine. Bill was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1947-1949. He married Margaret "Marge" L. Helson on October 16, 1954, in Chicago, and she preceded him in death on May 23, 2020. Bill worked as a Millwright for General Motors for 44 years and was a member of UAW Local 95. He was one of the founding members of the Rock Aqua Jays and the first to barefoot ski. He was a Master Carpenter, excellent craftsman and a "Jack of All Trades".
He is survived by his 6 children: William (Jane) Pulcine Jr. of Edgerton, Robert (Susan) Pulcine of Edgerton, James (Becky) Pulcine of Janesville, Judy (Bob Cagney) Olson of Janesville, Joe (Robin) Pulcine of Janesville and Jerry Pulcine of Edgerton; 13 grandchildren: Nicholas Pulcine, Whitney Grman, Jessica (Jerry) Wiedenfeld, Samantha (Scott) Tellefson, Victoria Pulcine, Dustin (Naomi) Pulcine, Misty Pulcine, Kris Olson, Shane (Jessi) Olson, Megan (Eric) Popian, Courtney (Austin) Olson, Kaia Pulcine and Lexi Pulcine; 15 great grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Jason Pulcine and Dominick Pulcine; brothers: John, Charles, Walter and Ronald Pulcine; and sister, Grace.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held.