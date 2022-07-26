William W. "Bill" Fanning

August 30, 1936 - July 19, 2022

Janesville, WI - William "Bill" W. Fanning, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home. Bill was born in Janesville on August 30, 1936; the son of Botious and Frances (Tobin) Fanning. Bill grew up in Janesville and attended St. Mary Catholic School. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1956. Bill began serving his 6 years in the Wisconsin National Guard while in high school. Bill married Leona Templin on September 13, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They spent 56 wonderful years together before her passing in 2015. Bill apprenticed at Parker Pen and was proud of his 34 years there. Bill retired from Plaspros in Woodstock, IL as a Senior Tool Engineer in 2003. Bill was an outdoorsman and spent much of his time hunting, fishing, gardening and mowing. He could be seen most summer days on his riding lawn mower. Bill could fix anything and would help anyone in need.

