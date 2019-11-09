October 27, 1934 - November 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William V. "Bill" Brown, age 85, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away very unexpectedly Monday morning, November 4, 2019, at the UW Hospital & Clinics in Madison. He was born October 27, 1934, seventeen days after the birth of his wife of 63 years, and he died seventeen days after her death. He was the son of Verne M. Brown and Stella A. (Pautsch) Brown. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a graduate of Janesville High School. He attended trade school in different shops as a second job after getting into GM where he worked for over 40 years. Bill married Darlene Dominy at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and raised three sons. Bill was in charge of buildings and grounds at St. Patrick's School for several years, and among other things said he, with a crew, had painted every room in the school. He also worked Bingo at St. Patrick's until he was about 75. He was always the guy with the truck and not just a pickup. There was always someone who needed help with a tree, brush or some junk. He helped out with scouts and explorers and built a ten-hauler canoe trailer for the outings. He soon was known for this, and he often helped the people who dropped out of the canoe races we attended who were stuck out somewhere with a canoe and no way to get it to the finish. He even lent the trailer to Parker High School several times, even though his sons all went to Craig. He slowly filled it with canoes of his own which were used on family and friends' canoe trips. Bill was also a frequent blood donor.

Bill is survived by his three sons: Jeff (Sandy Hartl) Brown, Steve (Cora Babcock) Brown, and Phillip "Flip" (JoAnne) Brown, all of Janesville; his brother-in-law, Francis Dominy; his sister-in-law, Jeannette Dominy; his sister-in-law, Gloria Brown; his four grandchildren: Brandy (Matt) Musgrove, Karlie (fiance' Bryan Passon) Brown, Ali Brown, and Tyler Brown; his two great-grandchildren, Jade and Justin Musgrove; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; two sisters, Arlene Manogue and Ruth Putz; and his brother, David Brown.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St., with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444, www.whitcomb-lynch.com