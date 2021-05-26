December 19, 1936 - May 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - William T. Hills, age 84, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Maryland on December 19, 1936, the son of William and Ava (Shawhan) Hills. After high school he served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp in the Korean Conflict. Bill married Cheryl Atwood on December 24, 1989, in Janesville. He was a safety coordinator at Plasticraft, retiring in 2012. He was a shareholder in the Green Bay Packers and was an extreme diehard fan.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; 8 children: Roger (Cindya) Hills, Becky (Mark) Carson, Kevin Hills, Mike Stapleton, Mandi (Tim) Hansen, Casey (Kristen) Hills, Bob (Stacey) Fanning, and Jessica Hills; 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, David Hills; golden retriever, Sara; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dixie Stapleton; brother, James Hill.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park.