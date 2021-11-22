April 2, 1955 - November 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - William T. "Bill" Schneider, age 66, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at home. He was born in Rice Lake, WI on April 2, 1955, the son of Neal W. and Darlene (Baumberger) Schneider. Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1977, with a degree in Mortuary Science and joined the family funeral home as a Licensed Funeral Director, eventually becoming an owner of the funeral home. Bill married Barbara Newbold on October 29, 1979. He will always be known for having a loving personality. He always went above and beyond for anyone he had just met or someone he had known for years. Bill's heart was BIG. Philanthropy was very important to Bill. He served the greater Janesville Community in a variety of facets: serving on the EMS Counsel Board of Directors from 1979 to 1981, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1978, a member of the Lions Club, Small Business Chairman of the American Cancer Society from 1981 to 1982, and as a member of the Serra Club, just to name a few. Bill served on the Janesville City Council from 1989 to 2001, during that time he was an integral part of many new projects for the city as the city continued to grow in population by more than 8,500 people, 4,808 housing units, 2,573 acres, 50 street miles, and 334 park and greenbelt acres. Not able to step away from public service, following his time on the City Council he served on the Police and Fire Commission.
Bill loved motorcycle riding, especially long distance endurance riding. He raced coast to coast on his motorcycle, including the Haul Road in Alaska, and Canada, and met wonderful people all along the way. Bill enjoyed bike riding, wood working, and knife making. He was an avid fisherman. Some of his favorite times were spent fishing in Canada with his son, Neal, and good friend, Randy Leyes. Bill named his boat after his wife, calling it the "Barbara Dee," that way he could always say he was taking her out fishing.
Bill retired from the funeral home in May of 2019, and looked forward to more time spent fishing or traveling with Barb in the RV they had purchased. After his retirement he privately struggled with alcohol addiction and was proud of the work and sobriety he had found with AA.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Neal J. (Britney Stuckey) Schneider; father, Neal W. Schneider; sister and brothers: Lori Schneider, Joe Schneider, and Daniel Schneider; many nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to Wesley Avenue Alano Club, 1833 Wesley Ave, Janesville, WI 53545. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.