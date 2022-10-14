William "Steve" S. Sathre

Janesville, WI - Avid hunter and Green Bay Packer lover.
William "Bill" "Steve" Stephen Sathre, age 62, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home after battling with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones. William was born in Janesville, WI on September 14, 1960; the son of Iva and Bill Sathre. He worked at B&G foods in Stoughton for 30+ years. William married Victoria Hanson in 1984 and they were each other's best friend and soulmate. They had two children together that they both are very proud of: Stephen and Samantha. His hobbies included building and putting together train sets and Legos, racing RC cars, shooting at the range, and fishing. William loved his grandchildren more than anything.
William is survived by his wife Victoria; two children, Stephen (Tiffany Carter) Sathre and Samantha (Edgar) Rodriguez; four grandchildren: Blaise, Finley, Kasper, and Anthony; sister: Julia (Ray) Vazquez; extended family and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Iva and William O. Sathre; and mother and father in-law, Donald and Judy Hanson.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with a celebration of William's life being held next summer. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
