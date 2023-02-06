William "Shane" Stimpfl

April 3, 1969 - January 29, 2023 Berlin, WI - William Shane Stimpfl, age 53, of Berlin, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday January 29, 2023 doing what he loved, snowmobiling with friends in the UP, Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Shane was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on April 3, 1969 to Charles and Judy Stimpfl. Shane married his lifelong friend and the love of his life, Natalie Langbecker on February 17, 2018 in Berlin, Wisconsin. Shane was the General Manager for both Sondalle Ford in Berlin and Sondalle Automotive in Wautoma.

