April 3, 1969 - January 29, 2023 Berlin, WI - William Shane Stimpfl, age 53, of Berlin, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday January 29, 2023 doing what he loved, snowmobiling with friends in the UP, Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Shane was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on April 3, 1969 to Charles and Judy Stimpfl. Shane married his lifelong friend and the love of his life, Natalie Langbecker on February 17, 2018 in Berlin, Wisconsin. Shane was the General Manager for both Sondalle Ford in Berlin and Sondalle Automotive in Wautoma.
Shane's passion for family and friends was well known. He was an easy man to know, to love and to be loved by. He was quick to laugh, genuine with his emotions, and never missed a chance to get or give a hug or a handshake. Shane and his daughter Alycia had an inseparable bond. He never turned down the chance to dance with her to their favorite song. Shane rode motorcycles and snowmobiles, really, if it had a motor he probably rode it at one time or another in his life. He didn't just enjoy these things, he shared it with others as often as he could. That was Shane, a passionate, lovable man who could turn a stranger into a lifelong friend in one conversation.
Shane is survived by his soul mate, Natalie Stimpfl; mother, Judy Stimpfl; brother Lance (Jennifer) Stimpfl; daughter, Alycia (Brandon) Hanson; stepdaughter, Bryanna Bucholtz (David Unger); granddaughters, Addyson and Anna; nieces, Kayla (Ryan) Roehl and Karlee Stimpfl (Bryce Pass); nephews, Damion/Chase Middleton Stimpfl and Luke Stimpfl. Shane was predeceased by his sister, Tammara Jo Fowler and father, Charles E. Stimpfl.
Celebration of Life will be held:
Friday Feb 10th 5-9pm @ Junction Pub in Milton, WI
Saturday Feb 11th 5-9pm @ Bucky's Bar in Berlin, WI
To plant a tree in memory of William Stimpfl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.