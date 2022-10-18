JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE, WI - William "Bill" White, age 87, passed away at Huntington Place on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born in Janesville on December 11, 1934, the son of Kenneth and Vera (McConnell) White. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Janesville and was a 1953 graduate of Janesville High School.
He married Catherine Fuder in 1957 in a Catholic Chapel at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. Bill was an instructor for voice radio procedure in the First Armored Division at Fort Polk where he was an accomplished Morse Code radio operator. He attained the rank of sergeant and served as a communications chief.
He worked for 25 years as a traveling repairman for Chambers & Owen. Bill enjoyed many outdoor activities, and he was a collector of antique furniture and antique Winchester rifles. He loyally supported the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and teams of his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by Cathy, his loving wife of 65 years; his sons, David (Diane) White and Dan (Jennifer) White; four grandchildren, Amy (Kyle) Fassbender, Danny White (Amy Kornowski, fiancée), Andy White (Maggie Baran, fiancée) and Tommy White; great grandchildren, Taytum Fassbender and Tucker Fassbender. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Camille White; a sister, Patricia Rybak; and brothers, Robert Jones and John Jones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville with a private family burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass.
The White family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the exceptional teams at Huntington Place, Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME in Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
