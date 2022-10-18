December 11, 1934 - October 15, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE, WI - William "Bill" White, age 87, passed away at Huntington Place on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born in Janesville on December 11, 1934, the son of Kenneth and Vera (McConnell) White. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Janesville and was a 1953 graduate of Janesville High School.

To plant a tree in memory of William White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.