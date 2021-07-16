William R. "Bill" O'Neal

January 16, 1953 - July 13, 2021
Orfordville, WI - ORFORDVILLE---William (Bill) R. O'Neal, age 68, of Orfordville passed away from cancer on the 13th of July 2021. His spirit is carried on by his wife of 38 years Jackie O'Neal, daughter Stacy (Nick) Todd and his partner in crime (grandson) Grant William Todd.
Bill was born on January 16, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania and graduated high school there in 1971. He moved to Wisconsin for his job at Beloit Corporation in 1981 when he met the love of his life Jackie. Bill & Jackie married at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church on June 18th, 1983. He was a proud member of the Sons of The American Legion. He retired from Wolf Manufacturing in Fitchburg in 2018. His retirement was filled with family, friends, time at the family farm (Ballmerland Farms in Footville), riding his Harley and most importantly with his grandson, Grant William Todd.
He is reunited with his parents William and Margaret (Ridenour) O'Neal, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth & Lillian (Lehman) Ballmer, brother-in-law, Jerry Ballmer and brother, Jim & wife Patty O'Neal.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie (Ballmer) O'Neal; daughter, Stacy (O'Neal) & Nick Todd; and grandson, Grant William Todd whose photos he would share with everyone he met. His family in Pennsylvania: brother, Dick (Becky) O'Neal; sisters, Peggy & Mark Savage, Judy Means; and his best friend, Ed Maholtz. Also survived by Jeff (Nancy) Ballmer, Joe Ballmer, Jane Ballmer, Ronna Ballmer (wife of late Jerry Ballmer), Jon Ballmer, Janet Ballmer, Julie & David Engler, James (Donna) Ballmer, Jody & Eric Boquist along with numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to share our utmost appreciation to Kathy Van Veldhuisen from Mercy Advanced Illness Management who is an actual angel walking among us. As well as Bill's sisters-in-law, Jane and Janet Ballmer who have been supportive for the entire family during his fight. Thank you for your time, kindness, and patience. May you always know how much you are appreciated and loved.
Friends and family can visit with Bill's family at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME (formerly Whitcomb Lynch) in Janesville on Sunday, July 18th from 12-2pm with a service and luncheon to follow. Please dress casually as we all know that Bill would be in jeans. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society at petsgohome.org (as Bill has taught Grant the love of all animals big & small). For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com