William R. "Bill" Giese

Janesville, WI - William "Bill" R. Giese, age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Oak Park Place. He was born in Sumpter, WI on December 4, 1934, the son of Herman and Ella (Hanusa) Giese. After graduating from Reedsburg High School in 1954, he attended Sauk County Teachers College and UW Whitewater. After college, he joined the U. S. Army serving 3 years from 1958 to 1960 and 1961 to 1962. Bill married Gloria DeBeir on August 13, 1960, and they had 3 children: Todd, Laura, and Terri before Gloria's passing on July 20, 1982. He married Joyce Flanagan on June 4, 1983, and they shared 34 years together before Joyce's passing in 2017. After they were married, Bill adopted Joyce's daughter, Rebecca Joy. Bill was a Janesville elementary school teacher, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed being a member of the Southern Wisconsin Convertible Club, convertibles were his great love. Bill loved to travel, ski and woodworking. He and Joyce were a part of the Samoyeds Club, owning 2 at first and then opening their home to 6 more through rescue fostering. Bill was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville, serving as an elder and in the in the traditional choir and brass band.
Bill is survived by 4 children: Todd Giese, Laura Giese, Terri Giese, and Rebecca Coehoorn; 7 grandchildren: Michael (Sara Hollis) Coehoorn, Andrew Coehorn, Amanda King, Matthew (Dawn) Black, Taryn Giese, Dayna (Brian) Lentz, and Justin (Marie) McKilligin; 11 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 wives; son, Mark; and his siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Dan Decker officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
