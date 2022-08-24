William R. "Bill" Giese

December 4, 1934 - August 20, 2022

Janesville, WI - William "Bill" R. Giese, age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Oak Park Place. He was born in Sumpter, WI on December 4, 1934, the son of Herman and Ella (Hanusa) Giese. After graduating from Reedsburg High School in 1954, he attended Sauk County Teachers College and UW Whitewater. After college, he joined the U. S. Army serving 3 years from 1958 to 1960 and 1961 to 1962. Bill married Gloria DeBeir on August 13, 1960, and they had 3 children: Todd, Laura, and Terri before Gloria's passing on July 20, 1982. He married Joyce Flanagan on June 4, 1983, and they shared 34 years together before Joyce's passing in 2017. After they were married, Bill adopted Joyce's daughter, Rebecca Joy. Bill was a Janesville elementary school teacher, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed being a member of the Southern Wisconsin Convertible Club, convertibles were his great love. Bill loved to travel, ski and woodworking. He and Joyce were a part of the Samoyeds Club, owning 2 at first and then opening their home to 6 more through rescue fostering. Bill was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville, serving as an elder and in the in the traditional choir and brass band.

