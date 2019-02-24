September 15, 1929 - February 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William R. "Bill" DeCremer, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on February 21, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. He was born in Peoria, IL, on September 15, 1929, the son of Merlind and Bernice (Jones) DeCremer. He married Shirley Gilbert on November 28, 1954. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a sales representative for Behlen Manufacturing for 26 years in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin, and later was employed in real estate sales by Century 21 Affiliated Mel Blowers Associates until retiring. Bill was a hospice volunteer, former member of the Janesville Noon Lions Club, served on the advisory board of the Salvation Army becoming a life-time member of that board and was a Goodwill Ambassador with Forward Janesville.

Surviving are his sons, Gilbert W. (Denise) DeCremer of Janesville, David C. DeCremer of Madison; daughter-in-law, Maria DeCremer of Janesville; grandchildren: Rhea (Aaron) Brunette, Christian (Alley) DeCremer, Caitlin (Kyle) Link, Eric DeCremer, and Victoria DeCremer; great grandchildren, Ava and Parker.

His wife, Shirley J. DeCremer; and son, Joseph R. DeCremer; preceded him in death.

Per Bill's request, no services will be held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Bill's name. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

A special thank you to the staff of Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for the care and comfort they gave to Bill.