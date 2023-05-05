William R. "Bill" Connell

September 7, 1949 - April 28, 2023

Janesville, WI - Reverend Father William Robert Connell entered peacefully to eternal life on April 28, 2023 at the age of 73 at the SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center, Madison, succumbing to a long battle with a neurological disorder. He was born on September 7, 1949, in Janesville, WI to Robert and Catherine. Fr. Bill was eight of eleven children and was raised on a dairy farm on the west side of Janesville. Father Connell is survived by his siblings Barb Curtis; Jim (Janice); John (Phyllis); Mary Joan Rebout; Peg (Marc) Gaida; Marilyn Runaas; Carolyn (Jan) Peterson; and Mike (Terri). Fr. Bill was also survived by 24 nieces and nephews; 48 great nieces and nephews; 19 great-great nieces and nephews with 3 more on the way.