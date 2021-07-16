William P. "Bill" Jezo

March 22, 1953 - June 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - William "Bill" Peter Jezo, age 68, of Janesville, passed away on June 30, 2021 at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. Bill was born in Milwaukee on March 22, 1953; the son of Edward and Betty Jean (Brunner) Jezo. He attended Christ King Grade School, Marquette University High School graduating class of 1971, and earned his Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering degree from Marquette University in May 1976. He married Susan (Gaska) Jezo on June 5, 1976 in Milwaukee. Bill's co-op program with Gilman Engineering & Manufacturing brought him to Janesville and he spent 30 years with the company. Later in his career, he worked for General Motors and Assembly & Test Worldwide. Bill was known for his caring and compassionate nature, and his willingness to go the extra mile for those he saw in need. In his spare time, Bill was a train enthusiast; he particularly enjoyed the Baraboo circus train and Wisconsin & Southern Railroad.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Jezo; his children: Jon (Amanda) Jezo and Annie Jezo; grandchildren: Gianna and Jordan Jezo; sisters: Marguerite Jezo and Mary Beth (Mark) Jezo-Sywulka; sister in-law, Nancy Jezo; nieces and nephews: Tim (Melissa) Wright, Michele Wright Smith, Michael (Beth Hoefer-Jezo) Jezo, Elliot (Bailey) Jezo-Sywulka and Avery Jezo-Sywulka. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, E. Thomas Jezo; and nephew, Oliver Jezo-Sywulka.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility for their excellent care for many years.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A private inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21st at ST. ADALBERT CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, or to the National Railroad Museum. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com