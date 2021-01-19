January 16, 2021
Evansville, WI - William Michael "Mike" Cufaude, 68, of Evansville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born in Galesburg, Illinois March 17, 1952, the son of the late Howard "Bud" and Marion Cufaude. He moved to Evansville with his family in 1960 and was a member of the Class of 1970.
Mike married Jo-Al Shea on July 7, 1973 and together had three sons.
He was known for his mechanic skills and love of cars making it a career which included working for Conners Chevrolet, a business with his brother-in-law Bob, creating his own successful Mike's Auto Service, and Symdons Chevrolet before joining the City of Evansville Public Works Department as the mechanic in May 1993 and retiring in June of 2014 as Department Foreman. Mike also enjoyed twenty years as a volunteer of the Evansville Fire Department.
He shared his love for the outdoors with family, enjoying time hunting his land up north, fishing wherever there was water, hunting arrowheads with his Dad, the elusive hunt for morels in the spring and gardening through the summer.
Mike was very giving of his time and talent to the athletes of Evansville. In the mid 80's he became associated with a few boys interested in wrestling and spent weekends traveling to competitions as their 'coach', which flowed into the beginning of the current Youth Wrestling program. He was an assistant coach at the High School and instrumental to the start of the Middle School Wrestling program as well. Mike grew a passion for pole vaulting learning all he could with Mark and the help of area coaches which led him to become an advocate and volunteer coach for the High School track team. He spent time rebuilding the former visitors side of bleachers and football scoreboard and putting his welding skills to work on his own version of a wrestling mat carrier and a rack stand for the track & field pole vault area.
He is survived by his wife, Jo-Al; sons: Brian (Nicole) and Mark (Teal); grandchildren: Harper, Grayson, Kale and Holden; sisters: Janeen (Kent) Stephens, Nancee Bue (Ray Kollock) and Tammy (John) Meredith; sister-in-law: Edwina Scharnke; nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded by his son: Daniel; his parents: Bud & Marion; in-laws: Dick & Tracy Shea; brother-in-laws: Robert Bue, Robert Scharnke and Tim Shea; and nephew: Max Wells.
A special thank-you to the caring staff of the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be planned for a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com