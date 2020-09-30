William McLellan

June 1, 1953 - September 26, 2020
Janesville, WI- William "Bill" C. McLellan, age 67, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois on June 1, 1953; the son of Stephen "Bob" and Lorraine (Stafford) McLellan. Bill graduated from Parker High School in 1971, attended U Rock, Milwaukee, and earned his Bachelor Degree in Business from UW Whitewater. He worked for OMC and Seneca Foods, retiring from Seneca in 2017.
Bill is survived by his siblings: Robert "Bob" McLellan, Nancy McLellan, Jim (Michelle) McLellan, Kathy (Jim) Applebee, Mary (Larry) Schlender, and David McLellan; nieces and nephews: Nicholas (Alicia) McLellan, Anne Schlender, Kayla and Danielle Applebee, Jimmy and Andrew McLellan, and Gracie and Ella McLellan; great nephew, Brayden; and great niece, Lena.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his dogs: Sport, Maggie, and Diesel.
The McLellan family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Manor and Oak Park Place for the care they provided to Bill.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will follow immediately to OAK HILL CEMETERY. Memorial donations can be made to the Rock County Humane Society in Bill's memory. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com