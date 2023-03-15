William McArdle

Elkhorn, WI - William "Mick" Michael McArdle age 68 of Elkhorn, WI died on Friday March 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Mick was born July 5, 1954 in Shullsburg, WI, son of the late William and Barbara (Anderson) McArdle. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Schatzman on August 16, 1975 in Lake Geneva, WI. Over the years they raised their two daughters and made a few moves from Wisconsin to Arizona and back. Mick was a teacher and school administrator. He had a passion for education that was carried out through his teaching and passed along to his students. Mick enjoyed golf, and fishing with his friend Ron. He had a passion for coaching, and coached both golf and football when he was teaching in Arizona. In retirement, he and Cheryl did a lot of traveling, making it to every state, South America, and Europe. Mick is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children: Shannon (Charles Edwards) McArdle, Caitlyn (Joshua) Warner; grandchildren: Austin Boatman, Tyler McArdle, Jackson, Aiden, and Genevieve Warner; and sisters: Debra Hogue, Jeanette Koenig, Lauren Sheridan, Kerrin Rhinesmith, Kathryn Woerth, and Carolyn Arndorfer. Mick is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Elizabeth Warner. A Memorial Service will take place at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI on Friday March 17, 2023 at 11:00AM. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
