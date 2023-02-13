William M. Cunningham

February 1, 1951 - February 8, 2023

Beloit, WI - William Morris Cunningham Jr., 72, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving wife, Jo and sister, Brenda.

To plant a tree in memory of William Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.