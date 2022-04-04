William M. "Bill" Landers

BELOIT, WI - William Michael "Bill" Landers went peacefully to his Lord on March 31, 2022, while at his winter home in Surprise, AZ. Born October 22, 1930, in rural Henry, Ill., to Anna and Lewis Landers, Bill was united in marriage on Valentine's Day, 1953 to Jacqualine Lora Patterson in the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Peoria, Ill.
Joining the Marine Corps when he became of age, Bill served in the Korean Conflict as a radio operator, being awarded both a Silver Star and a Purple Heart. He attended Peoria Barber College under the GI Bill, and in 1954 moved his young family to the Stateline area, soon operating Bill's Barber Shop in South Beloit. In 1974 Bill became the owner and operator of Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville, bringing both the first mausoleum and first crematory to Rock County. His other business ventures included mobile home parks and many rental properties.
Bill has been an active member of St Jude Catholic Church, the Marine Corps League Southwestern Wis. Detachment 623 of Beloit, was a founding member of the Red Coats Sportsmen's Club, and over the years enjoyed membership to South Beloit Businessmen's Association, the South Beloit American Legion, Janesville Lions Club, and for the last 10 years Bill was a member of the Surprise, AZ Stadium Sundancers as a volunteer.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jackie; son, Mike; parents, and siblings. Bill is survived by his three daughters, Terri (Marty) Lang, Kim (Tom) Murphy, and Vicki Brown; as well as seven grandchildren he loved dearly, Kristin (David), Caryn, Jamie, Molly, Geni, Billy and Alex; and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH, Beloit, with visitation preceding the service at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Chapel, Janesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Fragile X Foundation (online at nfxf.org or by mail to 1861 International Drive Suite 200, McLean, VA 22101) or the charity of your choice.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
