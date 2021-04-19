August 14, 1955 - December 2, 2020
Rockford, IL - William Leighton Perry, 65, born in Janesville on August 14, 1955, passed away on December 2, 2020, at home in Rockford, IL, due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia. He graduated from Craig High School, UW-Rock County, and UW-Madison (1978). Bill met his wife of 41 years, Lynn Stainbrook, in Janesville through a mutual friend, Joe Accardi, and was married on July 21, 1979. He worked as a Quality Assurance Manager for Metro Media Technologies (OH) and a Market Surveillance Analyst for Underwriters Laboratories (IL) where he retired in 2015.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lynn; children, Rachel (Patrick) Goodale and Daniel (Jennifer) Perry; sister, Jacquelin Wood-Schooff; brother, Michael (Ann) Perry; nieces: Kellie Kimura, Kim Smith, Kelly McGary Smith and Kari-Ann (Todd) Buehl; nephews, Steve (Sarah) Perry and Jeff (Sarah) Perry; grandchildren: Nolan, Leighton, Lucy and Nathan. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Regina Perry; and nephew, Graham Erik Smith (2018).
Bill was a lifelong Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. In college, he spent much of his time working in prairie gardens and continued his interest in landscape architecture and nature throughout his life.
A family memorial service will take place on Arbor Day, April 30, 2021 to celebrate his life. A tree will be planted in his name. Memorials in his honor may be sent to Rotary Gardens - 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville, WI 53545.