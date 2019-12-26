April 25, 1946 - December 23, 2019

Polar, WI -- William Laverne Messer died at his home in Polar, WI, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born April 25, 1946 in Antigo, son of the late Chester and Irma (Williams) Messer, and his foster mother, Marjorie Kolpack. He married Audrey Rae McDonald on March 27, 1965 in Delavan, and she survives. Mr. Messer was a machinist at Arnold's Engineering in Marengo, IL for 47 years. He resided in Delavan while working, and after retirement he moved to Polar in 2012. He was a musician, and loved playing with family and friends. Along with his cousins, he was a member of the High Lonesome Band.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include a daughter, Tina (Paul) Heinrich of Lake Geneva; son, William "Bill" (Susan) of Elkhorn; three grandchildren: Jeselle Dubey, Michael Dubey, and Jessica Murphy; two great-grandchildren, Colton, and Carson Murphy; his foster mom, Marjorie Kolpack and her family; sister, Joan Heller; and brother, Ed Messer. He was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin Robert Messer, and Larry Messer; a sister, Margaret Wehe; twin sisters lost at birth; and a foster father, Norman Kolpack.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 30 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home in Antigo, WI, with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Friends may visit online at www.strasserrollerfh.com.