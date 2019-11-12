March 30, 1937 - November 8, 2019

Williams Bay, WI -- William L. Woellert, age 82, of Williams Bay, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. He was born in Woodstock, IL, on March 30, 1937, to Harry and Ella (Gehrke) Woellert. William was united in marriage to Margaret Grasser on July 13, 1963, in Woodstock, IL. Margaret passed away January 6, 2014. He was a truck driver with Peet Freight Inc. for many years before retiring. William was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Delavan.

William is survived by his two daughters, Kim Ogasawara, of Niles, IL, and Melody Pelodia, of Williams Bay; two sons, Allen Woellert, of Kenosha, and Mark (Donna) Woellert, of Genoa City; five grandchildren: Samantha, Olivia, William, Ariana, and Noah; and a sister, Dorothy Larsen, of IL.

William is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; and three brothers: Elwood, Richard, and Vernon.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan, with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com