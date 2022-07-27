Dousman/Elkhorn, WI - William L. Seymour II, age 92, died peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI, on November 5, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee WI on April 3, 1928 the son of the late William and Esther (Brueser) Seymour, he graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1946, attended the U.S. Naval Academy, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1953. He began his law practice after leaving the Navy in 1957, ultimately serving as Walworth County District Attorney, Walworth County Corporation Counsel, and Elkhorn City Attorney over a 42-year career. One of his many professional distinctions was arguing a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court during that time.
He married Marlyne Joyce Schantz on July 13, 1957 and they made Elkhorn their home for many years. Bill was a very community-minded, loyal, and humble person with a big heart who helped so many people through his profession, his personal volunteering, and his Christian commitment. He had a never-ending thirst for knowledge, travelled the world, and enjoyed an unwavering passion for golf.
He is survived by his wife, Marlyne; son William III (Rebecca) and granddaughters Katherine and Sophia of Dousman; son Daniel (Deborah) of Bethesda, MD; sister Kathryn (Roger) Larson , and brother Daniel Seymour of Elkhorn. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary (Clayton) French and JoAnne (Sam) Soffa.
A memorial service will be 10:00 am Saturday July 30, 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church 503 E. Walworth Ave. Delavan, WI. Following the memorial service, the family will receive friends and family at a lunch reception at Evergreen Golf Club N6246 US 12 Elkhorn, WI. The family requests that memorials be sent to Christ Episcopal Church, Delavan, WI. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Seymour family is being assisted by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
