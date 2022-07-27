William L. Seymour

April 3, 1928 - November 5, 2020

Dousman/Elkhorn, WI - William L. Seymour II, age 92, died peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI, on November 5, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee WI on April 3, 1928 the son of the late William and Esther (Brueser) Seymour, he graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1946, attended the U.S. Naval Academy, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1953. He began his law practice after leaving the Navy in 1957, ultimately serving as Walworth County District Attorney, Walworth County Corporation Counsel, and Elkhorn City Attorney over a 42-year career. One of his many professional distinctions was arguing a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court during that time.

