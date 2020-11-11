April 3, 1928 - November 5, 2020
Dousman, WI - William L. Seymour II, age 92, died peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. Born in Milwaukee WI, the son of William and Esther (Brueser) Seymour, he graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1946, attended the U.S. Naval Academy, and graduated from the University of WI Law School in 1953. He began his law practice after leaving the Navy in 1957, ultimately serving as Walworth County District Attorney, Walworth County Corporation Counsel, and Elkhorn City Attorney over a 42-year career. One of his many professional distinctions was arguing a case before the WI Supreme Court during that time.
He married Marlyne Joyce Schantz on July 13, 1957 and they made Elkhorn their home for many years. Bill was a very community-minded, loyal, and humble person with a big heart who helped so many people through his profession, his personal volunteering, and his Christian commitment. He had a never-ending thirst for knowledge, travelled the world, and enjoyed an unwavering passion for golf.
He is survived by his wife, Marlyne; son William (Rebecca) and granddaughters Katherine and Sophia of Dousman; son Daniel (Deborah) of Bethesda, MD; sister Kathryn (Roger) Larson, and brother Daniel Seymour of Elkhorn. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary (Clayton) French and JoAnne (Sam) Soffa.
A memorial service will be delayed until pandemic restrictions are lifted. The family requests that memorials be sent to Christ Episcopal Church, 503 E. Walworth Ave. Delavan, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Seymour Family.