March 29, 1932 - June 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - William L. McClintock, age 89, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born March 29, 1932, in Marcus, IA, the son of the late Frank & Rose Marie (Ryan) McClintock. After graduating high school, Bill attended the University of South Dakota, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
On September 12, 1959, he married the former Joanne B. Thill at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, IA. After farming for a time, Bill worked for many years as a Sales Representative for Northrup King, supplying farms with their seed and crop supplies. After retirement, he then worked as a Delivery Driver for Fairview Floral. Bill was a longtime member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.
He was a true "family man", loving nothing more than spending time with Joanne, their children, and his beloved grandchildren. He loved the nicknames he took - "Sweet William" or "Silver Fox"!
Bill is survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Joanne; his 5 children, Butch (Sharon) McClintock, of San Antonio, TX, Pat (Lynne) McClintock, of Athens, GA, Deb (Jim) Rudd, of Neenah, WI, Annie (Paul) Gillio, of Suwanee, GA, and Mary (Steve) Terrill, of Janesville; his 12 grandchildren, Olivia McClintock, Molly McClintock, Matthew McClintock, Julie Rudd, Gregory Rudd, Nate (fiancée, Katelyn) Gillio, Nick Gillio, Charlie Terrill, Josh (fiancée, Abby) Terrill, Michael Terrill, Will Terrill, and Kayden Williams; his great-granddaughter, Sawyer Terrill; his 2 brothers, Tom (Donna) McClintock, of Omaha, NE, and Ron McClintock, of Dixon, IL; and by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jim McClintock, and Joe McClintock who died in infancy.
Memorial services for Bill will be held at a later date. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting his family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Bill's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Deena Green for her care, compassion, and support given to Bill and his family in his final days. Special thanks also to Dr. Althea Poste and her assistant Desi, and also Tommy Berg for his friendship, compassion, and care.