William L. "Bill" Cushman

June 23, 1924 - November 8, 2020
Whitewater, WI - William "Bill" L. Cushman, 96, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Fairhaven in Whitewater.
Due to the high Covid 19 numbers, the visitation scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI has been cancelled.
A Graveside Services with a Masonic Service will be held at 12:30PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Cushman Cemetery, Cushman Road, Town of Hebron, WI. After the burial, there will be an opportunity to visit with the family following Covid Protocol.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family.