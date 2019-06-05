October 8, 1960 - May 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William Joseph Vine, age 58, of Janesville, WI, passed away on May 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, due to years of health issues. He was born on October 8, 1960 to Hulda Hernstine in Stoughton, WI. He has lived in this area all of his life. Growing up, he was a member of the Awana Club, 4-H of Fulton, was a Packer and NASCAR fan, and was proud to be sober for the last 13 years after completion of A+D treatment. He worked for Melster Candies Company of Janesville and Cambridge as an assembler.

He leaves behind two brothers, Royal and Allen; sister, Julie (Rusty) Barr; three step-brothers: Dan, Sr. (Karla), Randy (Kathy) and Craig (Kim); his mother and step-father, Rae and Rod Vale; his longtime companion, Sandy Carroll; nieces and nephews: Austin, Shane, Joshua, Tabitha, Sarah, Daniel, Jr, Kelsie, Kayla and Kristin; and many aunts; uncles; and his cats, which he adored. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

A very special warm thank you to all his medical friends and family at DaVita Dialysis. And a special thanks to the Mercy Hospital Staff.