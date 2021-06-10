February 1, 1942 - June 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - William Joseph Cabanowski, Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born on February 1, 1942, on the family farm in Weyerhauser, WI where he was also raised. William worked at General Motors for over 40 years in Janesville. He enjoyed chatting with friends and family, watching football, and playing cards. He served in the United States Army. He was an active member of Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville where services will be held.
William is lovingly remembered by his son, Mark (Shiloh) Cabanowski; sister, Florence Popp; many nieces and nephews; close friend, Carol Betthauser; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna; sisters, Marie Klevisha and Kathleen Hinaus; and brothers in law, Robert Klevisha and Reiney Popp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. Military Honors and Committal will immediately follow Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the CHURCH on Saturday. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com