January 30, 1940 - July 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William Joseph Byrne, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. William was born on January 30, 1940 in Janesville, WI, to Wilbert and Dorothy (Topliss) Byrne. William grew up in Janesville, alongside his four siblings: Kathleen, Harry, Joan and Ann. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1958. William married Nancy Manthey, August 5, 1961 at St. William Catholic Church in Janesville, where he was a Charter Member. He held several titles, and performed numerous roles at General Motors for 42 years, before retiring in 2000. Together William and Nancy had four loving children: Brian, Lorrie, Daniel and Lisa. William loved to travel, fish, golf, maintain his sparkling pool, spend time at their trailer in Rio, WI, but his most cherished place to be was with his family. William, a patient man of quiet strength, was the definition of a family man. We are all so lucky to have been able to call him husband, brother, Dad, Father-in-law, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and friend.

He is survived by Nancy, his wife of almost 58 years; his sister, Joan Byrne-Cavitch, of Boston, MA; four children: Brian (Kimberlee) Byrne of Geneva, IL, Lorrie Nickerson, of Monona, Daniel (Kimberly) Byrne of Janesville, and Lisa (Jared) Trewyn of Woodstock, IL; 11 grandchildren: Dr. Melissa Byrne, Andrew (Katelyn) Fillipp, Matthew (Meghan) Byrne, Tyler (Katy) Fillipp, Megan (Luis) Garcia, Brianne (Jason Lublinkhof) Nickerson, Kyle Nickerson, Zachary Nickerson, Madelyn Byrne, Seth Trewyn, Luke Trewyn; seven great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Violet and Lucas Fillipp, Lexi Lublinkhof, Hudson and Myles Byrne, Brixon Fillipp, and one on the way; in-laws: Larry Kisting, Richard and Judith DeRosier, Connie Lambert; as well as many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Kathleen Mowry, Harry Byrne, Ann Kisting; and great-granddaughter, Ella Rae Garcia.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Thursday at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass on Thursday to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorials can be made in William's name to St. William Catholic Church, 1815 Ravine St, Janesville, WI 53548. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around him and whispered "Come along with me." With tearful eyes we watched him suffer and saw him fade away. Although we love him dearly, we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.