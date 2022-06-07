William John ""Bill"" Dongarra

May 20, 1945 - June 3, 2022
Janesville, WI - William John Dongarra, the earliest pioneer of software development for real estate title and closing companies, died at age 77, on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Janesville, Wisconsin from natural causes including breakthrough COVID-19 and complications of diabetes. William "Bill" Dongarra, known to his friends and customers as Dr. Byte, was born on May 20, 1945, in Springfield, OH, the son of John J. and Eleanor "Peach" (Cole) Dongarra. Eventually, the family moved to Janesville, home of the extended Dongarra family, which had immigrated here in the early 1900s from Sicily.
Bill graduated from Janesville High School in 1963, and briefly attended the University of Wisconsin -Madison where he majored in skipping class and learning to play the guitar. While working for the family business, Dongarra Title Company, Bill began developing software for title companies. By 1982, he had systems in place with companies all over the Midwest and as far west as California. Early on, he and his company, DTC Software, were a staple at the National Title Insurance Convention.
Bill was in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1965 to 1971. Bill's interests included music and collecting Native American art and rugs. He also enjoyed boating, bike riding, fishing, wintering at his home in Green Valley, AZ, and traveling for work and recreation.
Bill married Judith Mowris in 1966 with whom he had 5 children: Angi Dongarra, Nicholas (Sara) Dongarra, Amber (Brent) Seefeld, Maya (Matt) Roherty, and Anthony (Amber) Dongarra. In 1995, Bill married Rita C. Horn gained 3 step children: Alexander Horn, Charles Horn, and Anna (Brad) Depies. Bill had 20 grandchildren and 2 siblings, John F. Dongarra and Deborah Dongarra. Bill was predeceased by his parents; a stepson, Alexander; and grandchild, Clara Depies. Papa Bill loved his children and grandchildren deeply and will be missed by all who knew him.
A special thanks goes out to all of Bill's children, especially Angi, who allowed Bill to stay home under Hospice for over three months.
Bill was known for not being "exactly" on time and we hope he won't be late to his services. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the celebration of life on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. Bill, your family will meet you on the bridge.