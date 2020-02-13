August 14, 1945 - February 9, 2020

Janesville, WI -- William Jay Silveus II, age 74, of Janesville, WI died February 9, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born August 14, 1945 in Bremen, IN, the son of William Sr. and Eleanor (Teitsch) Silveus. He graduated from Bremen High School. He attended UW-Whitewater and Milton College. William married Jill Marie Zachow on November 25, 1993, Thanksgiving Day, so he always said he had something to be thankful for. He was employed for 38 years by General Motors and was a member of U.A.W. Local #95.

William Silveus family includes his wife, Jill Marie Zachow; three children from his first marriage: Matthew (Anne) Silveus, Jay (Bonnie) Silveus and Erika Martin; step-children, Martin (Theresa) Draeving and Tresa Hewlett; grandchildren: Matthew Silveus Jr., Nicholas Silveus, Natalie Silveus, Joshua Silveus, Zach Silveus, Caleb Silveus, Maggie Silveus, Jarrett Martin, LaVell Hewlett, Damien Hewlett, AuBrianna Hewlett, Tianna (Allysa) Glad; many beloved great-grandchildren; his sisters, Pauline (Darrell) Luepke and Barbara (Jerry) Kage; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Matthew Silveus; and two sisters, Marie and Janie Silveus.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon served at the funeral home following the services.

