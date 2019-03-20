William "Jay" Banaszynski, Jr.

September 23, 1967 - March 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William A. "Jay" Banaszynski, Jr., age 51, of Janesville, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home from Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 23, 1967, the son of William and Julie (Larson) Banaszynski. Jay graduated from Craig High School, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for several years. He travelled throughout the United States working as a maintenance mechanic, retiring from Panoramic due to his declining health. He enjoyed bowling and playing cards, but his passion was helping the homeless and less fortunate.

He is survived by his son who is in college at Whitewater, Bailey Banaszynski; parents, William and Julie Banaszynski of Lewisville, TX; his fiancee and soulmate, Edith Hullett of Janesville; siblings, Todd (Heidi) Banaszynski and Jodi Mitcham; numerous aunts; uncles; other relatives and friends.

A Celebration Honoring his Life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the VFW Kienow-Hilt Post 1621, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville. Memorials would be appreciated if they were made to his family.

