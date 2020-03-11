January 14, 1951 - March 6, 2020

Edgerton, formerly Janesville, WI -- William James Melichar, age 69, from Edgerton and formerly Janesville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, from pancreatic cancer at home with his wife at his side. Bill fought a long and courageous battle against cancer. Diagnosed in 2015, he beat the survival odds, taking all the treatments offered to him to extend his life and help further research on the disease. Bill was born in Beloit, WI on January 14, 1951, the son of William A. and Marjorie (Rubendall) Melichar. He was a 1969 graduate of George S. Parker High School. Bill married his high school sweetheart Loretta L. Carr on August 21, 1971. Bill served in the Army from 1971, and was discharged April 1973 with the rank of Sp4, having served with the 20th MP Company in Okinawa. Bill was active in Janesville Youth Baseball for 10 years as the head coach of the Janesville Mariners from 1988 to 1997. He worked for Northwind Concrete Products, and retired in 2004. In his free time, Bill enjoyed playing guitar, golfing, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers. He also loved fishing trips with his father and time spent at the family cottage in Spooner.

Bill is survived by Loretta, his wife of 48 years; sons, James W. Melichar of Golden Valley, MN and Jesse P. (Katie) Melichar of Verona; grandchildren: Theodore, Elliot, Beatrice, and Cooper (who knew Grandpa Bill as the "Trickster," and he loved them with all his heart); sisters, Linda Gray of East Troy and Connie (Matt) Beyler of Micanopy, FL; sisters-in-law: Lisa (Brad) Porter, Donna Carr, Cheryl Thibedeau, Debra Carr; brothers-in-law, Stuart Carr and James Carr; a very special aunt, Betty Melichar of New Franklin, WI; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Lyda Codman; father-in-law, Stanley Carr; and brothers-in-law: Dennis Carr, John Carr, and Jerry Gray.

No services will be held, honoring Bill's final wishes. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the Oncology Doctors at the Madison VA Hospital and at the Carbone Cancer Center at the UW Hospital, for the compassion they showed Bill and Loretta in the long journey, and also the caring nurses with Agrace Hospice, especially Christine.