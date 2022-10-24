Fond du Lac, WI - William J. Sherwin, 75, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin passed away October 19, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by family after a 7 month battle with lymphoma. Bill was born in Platteville, WI to Raymond and Dorothy (Ludwig) Sherwin.
On October 30, 1971 he married Lois Lickel and began their life together in Albany, WI. He worked at General Motors in Janesville, WI and retired in 1999 after 30 years. Early retirement allowed him to enjoy his passions--restoring his beloved '56 Chevy Bel Air, offering his handy-man skills to the elderly, hunting, ice fishing, golfing, playing cards, maintaining the perfect lawn, and lighting up Highway 59 at Christmas. He watched all sports but cheered and armchair-coached the loudest for the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers. His greatest joy was being with and helping his family. As much as he loved being a dad, being a grandfather was the highlight of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois, his two daughters, Teal (Elliott) Stefanik of Shoreview, MN, and Lacey (Michael) Schafer of Fond du Lac, WI; four grandchildren Brody and Gianna Stefanik, Elias and Liam Schafer; siblings Judy (Bill) Schmidt, Platteville, WI, Ginger Johnston, Belvidere, IL, Steve (Cherise) Sherwin, Sarasota, FL, Debbie Lamb, Cuba City, WI, and Tim Sherwin, Platteville, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Robert Sherwin.
A Celebration of William's life will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM at the Albany Lion's Club, 402 N Cincinnati Street, Albany, WI. Please stick around after the service to share memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to March of Dimes in William's name. Research dedicated to premature birth saved the lives of both his daughters and all four of his grandchildren.