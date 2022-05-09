William J. "Bill" FitzGerald-Fleck

Elkhorn, WI - William "Bill" J. FitzGerald-Fleck, 72 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at his home. He was born February 9th, 1950 in North St. Paul, MN, the son of William and Rosemarie (McKenzie) Fleck. Bill was united in marriage to Kate FitzGerald on June 8th, 1974 at St. Thomas Church in Beloit, WI. Fifteen years later, he became a father with the birth of their son Patrick. They are members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and were active in the church's guitar and choir group, the Nitty Gritty Church Band. Bill was a multi talented artist working with a variety of media including ceramics, sculpture, print, and computer graphics. He received a BA in art education from Edgewood College as well as a degree in printing from Madison Area Technical College. He produced beautiful displays for his wife's work with Beloit and Waukesha Public Libraries children's summer reading programs. In addition to art, Bill had a deep interest in folklore, fantasy, and science fiction. A passion he loved to share with his son, Patrick.You could never find Bill happier than when he and Pat were nerding out over classic fantasy novels or the latest superhero films. Bill was a caregiver. Not only as a career but as who he truly was. As the oldest of eight brothers and sisters, he spent many happy hours with his mother in the kitchen preparing meals and learning to be an excellent cook. This sparked a lifelong joy of cooking for others. He had a bachelor's degree in nursing from Carroll University, and worked in hospice and as a public health nurse for many years. Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kate FitzGerald-Fleck, son, Patrick FitzGerald-Fleck, father, William Fleck, six siblings: Michael Fleck, Christine (Dexter) Mueller, Stephen Fleck, Andrew (Nancy) Fleck, Theresa Fleck and Katherine (Richard) Festge, sister-in-law, Pam Fleck, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemarie Fleck and brother, John Fleck. Memorial Service will be 2:00PM on Friday, May 20th, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 12:30PM until service time at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Twin Oaks Shelter for The Homeless, W9665 US-14, Darien, WI 53114. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com
