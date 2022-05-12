William J. "Bill" Carter

Edgerton, WI - William "Bill" J. Carter, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Madison on July 12, 1948, the son of Willie and Theresa (Smith) Carter. Bill was a graduate of Janesville High School and later of Milton College with a degree in English. Bill bravely served his country the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and continued to be active in veteran's causes and education throughout his life as a member of VFW Post 2708. Bill married the love of his wife, Sharon S. Weidman on October 4, 1970, in West Bend. They enjoyed over half a century of love and laughs with each other and Justen and Chris. Bill served many roles for General Motors for over four decades in Janesville and co-owned the bait shop Fish-N-Stuff in Janesville. He enjoyed hearing of the local fishing hot spots and drinking coffee with other retirees and discussing officiating against the Packers. Bill was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. Bill cherished his time with his family, especially playing with his children and grandchildren and bragging about their accomplishments. Some of his greatest moments were teaching the grandchildren cribbage and telling stories about his sons. Bill also shared his passion for fishing and the outdoors like his father.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; two sons: Justen (Jill) Carter of Needham, MA and Christian (Jill) Carter of Oconomowoc, WI; 5 grandchildren: Liam and Brooke; Audrey, Cullen, and Josh; two sisters: Connie (Joanne Tomasovic) Carter and Ann (Larry Bergdoll) Spoden of Janesville and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with Military Honors to begin at 4:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Memorials may be made in Bill's name to VFW Post 2708. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
