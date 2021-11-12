William J. "Bill" Carta

Dunedin, FL - William J. Carta passed away suddenly at 72 years of age on October 29, 2021, in Dunedin, Florida. Bill (William) was born in Janesville WI.
Bill graduated from Parker High School in Janesville in 1968. He then went on to receive a Bachelor's degree and a Master degree at Cappella University in Information and Network Technology. Bill moved to Boulder, CO after graduating high school. While residing in Colorado, he met his wife, Marnie. They shared many years together enjoying all the outdoor activities that Colorado has to offer along with their many other endeavors.
Bill had a very successful career in the computer programming industry which took him to many different states. Colorado was always his home base until he moved to Florida in 2020. He was enjoying the beaches Florida has to offer, riding his electric bike and visiting various coffee shops and breweries.
Bill had many interests in life. He loved music of many genres. He was a traveler and an explorer. He spent time in Hawaii at many different intervals in his life and became acquainted with the culture and loved life in Hawaii.
He is survived by his father, James C. Carta and mother Jean E. Carta, both of whom live in Janesville. He is also survived by his sisters Vickie Myers and (Jack) of Tarpon Springs, Laurie Hamilton and (Tim) of Janesville, his nephew Nathan and nieces Kacey and Lisa along with her daughter Kayla. He was also survived by his longtime companion, Debbie Burkheimer. He was predeceased by his wife Marnie Carroll and his niece Dena De Young.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on November 20, 2021, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home at 21 S. Austin, Rd, Janesville, WI starting with visitation at 11:30am followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm
Bill will be dearly missed by his family and friends and all those who loved him. He meant so much to all of us and we will never forget him. We want to thank all of our family and friends for your support during this difficult time. Rest in Peace Bill.
To plant a tree in memory of William Carta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.